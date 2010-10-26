AIG CEO Robert Benmosche Has Cancer

AIG just announced that its CEO Robert Benmosche — who has lead a turnaround that currently is surpassing expectations — has cancer. He’s not leaving the company. We wish him a speedy recovery.



American International Group, Inc. (AIG) today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer Robert H. Benmosche, has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing aggressive chemotherapy.

“The good news is that I feel fine, and I continue to work according to my normal schedule. As for my long-term prognosis – I will have a better idea over the next couple of months of what that will look like as I continue to undergo treatment and my doctors refine their diagnosis. All that said, I remain absolutely committed to my job, to AIG, and to all of our stakeholders,” Mr. Benmosche said. “AIG is executing on an established, clear roadmap to repay taxpayers. Just in the last week we have made extraordinary progress on a key asset divestiture. I am confident in our momentum, and, with our employees, fully committed to delivering on AIG’s core priorities: repaying taxpayers, meeting all of the company’s obligations to its various stakeholders, and restructuring the company so that it emerges as a smaller, more focused enterprise worthy of investor confidence.”

Robert S. “Steve” Miller, Chairman of the AIG Board of Directors, said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Bob and his family at this time. In the last year, Bob has made a profound impact on AIG, and under his leadership, AIG has built a very strong management team that is working hard to repay taxpayers. Speaking for the Board, we have every confidence that we will all continue to work together smoothly and without interruption as AIG executes its repayment roadmap. At the same time, we will make sure that we engage in appropriate contingency planning to ensure management continuity.”

