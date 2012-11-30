Obama's Top Lawyer Scores A Sweet New Gig After Dominating The Campaign

Photo: Perkins Coie LLP

The man who scored big wins for the Obama campaign over restrictive voting laws is now heading to one of the country’s top law schools.Robert Bauer, who served as White House Counsel from 2009 through 2011 and also acted as President Barack Obama’s campaign lawyer, will teach a seminar on political reform at New York University Law School this spring, according to The Wall Street Journal’s Law Blog.



Bauer will also work as a senior lecturer and “Distinguished Scholar in Residence” for the school during the next academic year.

Bauer won big for the Obama campaign this election when he successfully challenged Ohio’s restrictions on early voting, Policymic reported in September.

Bauer also led the attack against former Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney over Bain Capital’s federal filings, arguing Romney lied to voters about when he left the company, according to Politico.

