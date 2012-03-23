REPORT: Afghan Shooting Spree Suspect Will Be Charged With Murder

Photo: Spc. Ryan Hallock, 28th Public Affairs/U.S. Army

Army Staff Sgt. Robert Bales will face 17 counts of murder, assault, dereliction of duty along with other charges Friday morning, according to the Associated Press.



Bales was arrested following a shooting spree in southern Afghanistan on March 11, where he is accused of gunning down nine children and eight adults.

38-year-old Bales will be charged in a military court at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

