Several Witnesses Have Come Forward To Dispute PGA Golfer's Bizarre Kidnapping Story

The Golf Channel Robert Allenby shows the wounds he says he received after being kidnapped.

After playing in last weekend’s Sony Open in Hawaii, Robert Allenby claimed he was kidnapped, robbed, and beaten following a trip to a local wine bar.

Some details of that story have now been disputed by several witnesses, including the homeless woman who helped Allenby.

Allenby originally stated that a homeless woman, Charade Keane, told him that she witnessed the golfer being thrown out of a car “by a few guys.”

Keane refutes that. Keane told KITV in Honolulu that she did not see that and only discovered Allenby sitting on a planter and already bloodied.

Allenby also says he was found 6.5 miles from the wine bar and was helped back into a cab. According to KITV, Keane actually discovery Allenby “across the street” from the wine bar with two other homeless men standing nearby.

Meanwhile, one of the homeless men Keane saw Allenby talking with, Tao Kaili, claims he found Allenby unconscious at 11:00 pm and without wounds to his face according to Channel 9 News in Australia (via the UK Daily Mail). Then, two hours later, Kaili says he returned and found Allenby still unconscious, but with his face bloodied.

According to Keane, she felt the two homeless men were trying to get Allenby to withdraw money from an ATM and just wanted to get him away from the area.

Meanwhile, yet another homeless witness has come forward, telling the Honolulu Star Advertiser that he was standing near Allenby when he injured his face (via Deadspin.com).

According to Chris Khamis, Allenby fell and appeared to hit his head on a lava rock and that nobody else was around. Khamis also claims that Allenby seemed upset about missing the cut at the tournament and claimed that he had been drugged at a strip club just prior to the meeting.

Local police are investigating the case as a second-degree robbery and fraudulent use of a credit card.

