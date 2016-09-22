Clinton campaign manager says Trump shouldn't have nuclear codes because he is 'triggered very quickly'

Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager characterised Donald Trump as unstable and unfit to serve as president in an interview on CNN’s “New Day” on Wednesday morning.

Robby Mook slammed Trump over his temperament, a common criticism of the Republican presidential nominee.

“Donald Trump is unfit to serve in this office,” Mook said. “His plans aren’t serious, his approach isn’t serious, and his divisive rhetoric is the last thing that we need in Washington right now.”

He continued: “I think we’ve seen that this is someone who can be triggered very quickly. He can get set off by a tweet. That’s why I would argue he is unfit and unprepared to have our nuclear codes and lead our men and women in uniform as commander-in-chief. So who knows, that’s the thing about Donald Trump is you never know what’s going to set him off.”

