Gay Soccer Player Thinks Athletes Shouldn't Boycott The Winter Olympics

In May, Robbie Rogers became the first openly-gay soccer player to play in MLS when he rejoined the L.A. Galaxy after taking some time off.

Rogers announced that he was gay and that he would be retiring from soccer in February, but after some time off realised he had support from the soccer community.

Thursday night, Rogers went on Chelsea Lately and talked about how he decided to come out publicly on Facebook, what it’s like being back in the locker room, and why he thinks gay Olympic athletes should not protest the winter games in Russia. Rogers played in the Beijing Olympics and says it’s an experience no one should pass up. (Video via American Soccer Now, Olympic talk starts at the 1:50 mark):

