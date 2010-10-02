Robbie Bach Leaves $4.2 Million On Microsoft's Table

Photo: Associated Press

Following J Allard out the door at Microsoft, the company’s Entertainment and Devices president Robbie Bach will be leaving a great deal of his compensation on the table. Bach was awarded 100 per cent of his performance bonus, since his division ended up far ahead for this year. Records were set, with $8.1 billion in revenue and $679 in operating income. Bach was slated to receive $1.4 million and stock awards in the amount of $5.6 million.Unfortunately for Bach, his departure from the company means he only gets 25 per cent of his original stock award. That comes out to $4.2 million he loses by retiring from the company.



On the bright side, Bach still walks away with $2.8 million in bonuses on top of his base salary. Not a bad haul at all.

