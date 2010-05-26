Huge Shakeup At Microsoft: Robbie Bach, J Allard Out

Photo: Associated Press

Microsoft announced a big shakeup in its Entertainment and Devices division this morning. The two men in charge of the division, J Allard and Robbie Bach are leaving Microsoft.Robbie and J were the fathers of the Entertainment and Devices division, which is home to the Xbox and Microsoft’s failing mobile efforts.



Robbie and J will not be replaced. Instead, the people in charge of each division will report to Steve Ballmer directly.

According to a memo sent out to Microsoft employees, Don Mattrick, head of interactive entertainment devices, will be reporting to Ballmer, as will Andy Lees, head of mobile communications business.

J spoke with Todd Bishop at Tech Flash. He said his decision to leave was not affected by Microsoft’s decision to cut the experimental Courier tablet project. He also says he has no plans to get a job at Google or Apple.

Todd says J will remain a consultant for Microsoft. Robbie is leaving entirely.

A Microsoft press release calls Robbie’s departure a retirement. He will stay with company until the fall to ensure a smooth transition.

