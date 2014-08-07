Someone Stole $US50,000 Worth Of Pot From A Medical Marijuana Dispensary In Seattle

Thieves were able to steal $US50,000 worth of pot from a medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle by cutting a huge hole in the wall of the facility, The Seattle Times reports.

Officers were called to the scene of the robbery at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday where they found a large hole in the wall of the dispensary, along with marijuana littered about, according to the Seattle Police Department.

“A Seattle Police Evidence Technician was able to recover fingerprints and other evidence from the scene as well as video from surveillance cameras in the area,” according to the press release.

While the value of the marijuana stolen has been released, neither the dispensary nor the police department have released any number related to the size of the haul.

However, based on numbers provided by the cannabis website Leafly, we estimate the amount of weed taken could be around 168 pounds.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.