Robbers Stole Wells Fargo's Historic Gold Nuggets

AP Photo/Kristin Bender A vehicle is seen smashed into the window of the Wells Fargo History Museum in downtown San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015. Thieves in the SUV smashed through the glass doors of the museum and made off with gold nuggets on display.

On Tuesday morning, three robbers drove an SUV into the entrance of the Wells Fargo History Museum in San Francisco and made off with historic gold nuggets on display, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The SUV crashed into the glass doors at around 2:30 am. One of the robbers, who was armed with a handgun, held up the security guard. The three ran off with the gold nuggets, estimated to about 4-10 ounces of gold and $US10,000 in value.

“We’re disturbed this happened to the Wells Fargo History Museum, but are grateful no team member was harmed,” a Wells Fargo spokesman said in a statement. “Additionally, the historic stagecoaches on site weren’t damaged. Rest assured, the museum will reopen.”

The Wells Fargo museum is part of a larger office, home to many other historic artifacts that reportedly were not harmed in the heist. According to an article from SFGate, the majority of valuable items were ignored by the robbers, including an 1850s gold weighing scale, a working telegraph and a Concord stagecoach.

The robbers have not been located. Police are investigating the break-in in relation to several similar cases that have happened in the Bay Area.

