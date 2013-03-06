Dunkin' doughnuts Employee Calls Out Company Slogan After Throwing Coffee At Robber

Photo: Flickr / Mr. T in DC

A Dunkin’ doughnuts employee in West Haven, Connecticut stopped a wanna-be robber from climbing through the drive-thru window by throwing a pot of hot coffee at him.After asking for change for a $100, the customer said that he was going to rob the Dunkin doughnuts and tried to climb through the open window. “He knew not to touch [anything] because he knew there would be fingerprints,” the employee, named Angelica, told NBC.



While the currently-anonymous employee’s on-her-toes thinking is admirable, what’s almost even more impressive is what she did after she avoided the crime by using coffee as a weapon.

Gawker notes that she was able to “seal the incident with a catchphrase.”

“When he started running into his truck and then he left, and I said, ‘Go run on Dunkin,'” Angelica told NBC.

Dunkin’ doughnuts’ current motto is “America runs on Dunkin.”

So not only was Angelica able to avert theft, but she remembered the company’s catch phrase while doing it. (Albeit with a minor tweak.)

Brands are all about immediate marketing campaigns that relate to current events. Oreo stole the show during the Super Bowl’s unexpected blackout, for example.

If this doesn’t scream ad campaign or a Dunkin’ doughnuts social media response, nothing does.

