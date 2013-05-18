The 25 Best Hotels In Asia

The Robb Report, a high-end luxury publication that caters to the most exclusive and affluent clientele, recently released its list of The Robb Report 100 Hotels.



To compile the list, the magazine’s editors and writers compared the top hotels in 100 major cities around the world in a face-off to determine the most exclusive hotel in each city.

Additionally, they polled various travel experts, like travel agents and tour operators, as well as a select group of readers. They considered setting, service, accommodations, architecture, amenities, and dining.

In a few cases—like London, Hong Kong, Paris, and New York—there were ties, since those cities offer such a wide range of phenomenal luxury properties.

“In each case, we aimed to identify the one hotel that offered the ultimate experience in its given location for the Robb Report reader,” Bruce Wallin, the editorial director of the Robb Report, said.

From the Oberoi Amarvilas overlooking India’s iconic Taj Mahal to the elegant Peninsula Hong Kong, here are their top picks in Asia.

