The Absurd Reason Why Rob Ryan Can't Get A Head Coaching Job

Saints defensive coordinator Rob Ryan can’t get any buzz as an NFL head coaching candidate, and his long hair is a big reason why, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.
On the show “NFL Insiders” earlier this week, Mortensen reported that “multiple executives” see Ryan’s hair as a drawback, and don’t like his irreverent personality.
Ryan did one of the more impressive coaching jobs in the league this year. He turned a Saints defence that was historically bad in 2012 into one of the top-10 units in the league.
After being controversially fired by the Cowboys 12 months ago, Ryan has regained his status as a top-level coordinator.
But is he a head coach?
NFL head coaches are overwhelmingly bland. Showing a tiny bit of personality on the sidelines — like Jim Harbaugh or Pete Carroll — is a big deal.
It sounds absurd, but St. Louis Rams coach Jeff Fisher is the only one of the 32 NFL head coaches with hair past his ears:
Ryan is one of the league’s great characters.
He slammed the Cowboys after they fired him, saying he would get a new job in “five minutes.”
He went out drinking with fans after a big Saints win:
#RobRyan just bought me a drink at #MsMaes! #WhoDat #GeauxSaints #Saints pic.twitter.com/GAY3PSo2Es
— Mary B. Sonnier (@ChefMarySonnier) November 11, 2013
He’s great.
If becoming a head coach means he’d have to suppress his natural Rob Ryaniness, maybe it’s better for everyone if he remains one of the best coordinators in the business.
