The Absurd Reason Why Rob Ryan Can't Get A Head Coaching Job

Saints defensive coordinator Rob Ryan can’t get any buzz as an NFL head coaching candidate, and his long hair is a big reason why, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

On the show “NFL Insiders” earlier this week, Mortensen reported that “multiple executives” see Ryan’s hair as a drawback, and don’t like his irreverent personality.

Ryan did one of the more impressive coaching jobs in the league this year. He turned a Saints defence that was historically bad in 2012 into one of the top-10 units in the league.

After being controversially fired by the Cowboys 12 months ago, Ryan has regained his status as a top-level coordinator.

But is he a head coach?

NFL head coaches are overwhelmingly bland. Showing a tiny bit of personality on the sidelines — like Jim Harbaugh or Pete Carroll — is a big deal.

It sounds absurd, but St. Louis Rams coach Jeff Fisher is the only one of the 32 NFL head coaches with hair past his ears:

Ryan is one of the league’s great characters.

He slammed the Cowboys after they fired him, saying he would get a new job in “five minutes.”

He went out drinking with fans after a big Saints win:

He’s great.

If becoming a head coach means he’d have to suppress his natural Rob Ryaniness, maybe it’s better for everyone if he remains one of the best coordinators in the business.

