The Absurd Reason Why Rob Ryan Can't Get A Head Coaching Job

Tony Manfred
Rob ryan dallas cowboys defensive coordinatorAP

Saints defensive coordinator Rob Ryan can’t get any buzz as an NFL head coaching candidate, and his long hair is a big reason why, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

On the show “NFL Insiders” earlier this week, Mortensen reported that “multiple executives” see Ryan’s hair as a drawback, and don’t like his irreverent personality.

Ryan did one of the more impressive coaching jobs in the league this year. He turned a Saints defence that was historically bad in 2012 into one of the top-10 units in the league.

After being controversially fired by the Cowboys 12 months ago, Ryan has regained his status as a top-level coordinator.

But is he a head coach?

NFL head coaches are overwhelmingly bland. Showing a tiny bit of personality on the sidelines — like Jim Harbaugh or Pete Carroll — is a big deal.

It sounds absurd, but St. Louis Rams coach Jeff Fisher is the only one of the 32 NFL head coaches with hair past his ears:

Jeff fisherOtto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Ryan is one of the league’s great characters.

He slammed the Cowboys after they fired him, saying he would get a new job in “five minutes.”

He went out drinking with fans after a big Saints win:

He’s great.

If becoming a head coach means he’d have to suppress his natural Rob Ryaniness, maybe it’s better for everyone if he remains one of the best coordinators in the business.

