Rob Ryan Bought Drinks For Saints Fans In A New Orleans Dive Bar After Beating The Cowboys

New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Rob Ryan went out and celebrated among the people after thrashing the Cowboys 49-17 on Sunday night.
He was spotted out at Ms. Mae’s in New Orleans, where he was apparently buying people drinks.
He’s great:
#RobRyan just bought me a drink at #MsMaes! #WhoDat #GeauxSaints #Saints pic.twitter.com/GAY3PSo2Es
— Mary B. Sonnier (@ChefMarySonnier) November 11, 2013
Ryan has helped turn the Saints into one of the best defensive teams in the NFL, much to the delight of the locals (via Deadspin):
