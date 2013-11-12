Rob Ryan Bought Drinks For Saints Fans In A New Orleans Dive Bar After Beating The Cowboys

New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Rob Ryan went out and celebrated among the people after thrashing the Cowboys 49-17 on Sunday night.

He was spotted out at Ms. Mae’s in New Orleans, where he was apparently buying people drinks.

He’s great:

Ryan has helped turn the Saints into one of the best defensive teams in the NFL, much to the delight of the locals (via Deadspin):

