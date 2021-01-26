Ohio GOP Sen. Rob Portman won't run for reelection in 2022, says it's become difficult 'to break through the partisan gridlock'

Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH).

Sen. Rob Portman announced on Monday that he will not seek reelection in 2022.

The Ohio Republican said that “it has gotten harder and harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress on substantive policy.”

Portman has served as senator since 2011.

“I feel fortunate to have been entrusted by the people of Ohio to represent them in the US Senate,” Portman said in a statement. “Today, I am announcing that I have made a decision not to run again in 2022.”

The Ohio Republican said that his decision stems partly from working in an “increasingly polarised country,” adding that it’s “a tough time to be in public office.”

“I don’t think any Senate office has been more successful in getting things done, but honestly, it has gotten harder and harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress on substantive policy, and that has contributed to my decision,” Portman said.

Portman supported President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection bid, and his announcement comes as the Senate plans to consider whether to convict the former president. The House is expected on Monday evening to transmit to the Senate an article of impeachment charging Trump with “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the deadly Capitol insurrection of January 6. This move will trigger the start of Trump’s second impeachment trial. At least 17 Republican senators and all Democrats would have to vote “yes” in order to convict Trump.

A long-time elected official, Portman has been an Ohio senator since 2011. Previously, he served in former President George W. Bush’s administration as US Trade Representative, and had a brief stint as director of the White House Office of Management and Budget. He was also a congressman representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District from 1993 to 2005.

“This was not an easy decision because representing the people of Ohio has been an honour. But I’ve been doing this a long time, longer than I ever intended,” Portman said.

“During my service in the Senate, I am proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish for Ohio and the country. I have consistently been named one of the most bipartisan Senators. I am proud of that and I will continue to reach out to my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to find common ground,” he added.

Portman’s announcement comes amid a tumultuous time for Republicans, in the wake of the Capitol riot, and as the GOP figures out its plans post-Trump. Portman joins Republican Sens. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Richard Burr of North Carolina, other incumbents who have announced their retirements. Thirty-four Senate seats are up for reelection in 2022 â€” 14 of them are currently held by Democrats and 20 by Republicans.

Portman, who leaves a likely competitive open primary for the Ohio Senate seat, handily won his reelection in 2016, and Trump carried the state in the 2020 presidential race.

“I decided to make my announcement now because I have made up my mind, but also because it will allow whichever Republicans who choose to run plenty of time to gear up for a statewide race,” he said.

In his statement, Portman added that he looks forward to working in a bipartisan manner with the Biden administration for the remainder of his term. After 2022, the Republican said he plans to return to Ohio full time, and become more involved in community work.

Shortly after Portman’s announcement, the National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott released a statement.

“The 2022 election in Ohio starts today and Republicans will hold that seat,” he said.

