'John is not an embarrassment': GOP senator responds to Manafort ripping Kasich in his own state

CLEVELAND — Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio responded frankly on Monday to Paul Manafort saying John Kasich was “embarrassing” the Buckeye State by not supporting Donald Trump

“John is not an embarrassment,” the Ohio Republican told reporters at a campaign event in Cleveland, after being told of Manafort’s comments from the morning by reporters.

“Kasich’s doing a great job,” added Portman, who is supporting Trump but previously backed Kasich in his presidential bid. “As you know, he’s the most popular elected official in Ohio. He’s popular because he’s doing a great job … He’s a very valued member of the Republican team here.”

Manafort was asked on MSNBC Monday morning why the Republican governor wasn’t taking part in the convention being held in his backyard. Kasich is scheduled to take part in Cleveland events throughout the week, but will not be participating in any convention activities.

“You know what? He’s making a big mistake. He’s making a big mistake,” Manafort said. “He’s hurting his state. He’s embarrassing his state, frankly.”

Audible groans were heard in the crowd after Manafort, Trump’s campaign chairman, gave the answer. Kasich’s approval rating in the state hovers near 60%.

