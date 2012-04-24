WATCH: No One Wants To Be Mitt Romney's VP

By now, it’s pretty clear that Mitt Romney will be the Republican nominee for the 2012 presidential election. The only question now is: Who will run alongside Romney as his Vice Presidential nominee?



Some logical VP choices include Ohio Senator Rob Portman — given his obvious influence on the Ohio vote — and Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who would shore up the Latino vote.

Or maybe the Romney campaign will do what McCain did in 2008 and nominate a female VP to lock down the women’s vote. The top female GOP candidates include the likes of South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Problem is, they’ve all said “No” to the job before Romney even asked. Find out which Republican politicians have already rejected the notion of running alongside Mitt Romney in the video below:

Produced by William Wei

Don’t Miss:

• The Sarah Palin Demo Reel

• The Best (And Worst) Of Rick Santorum On The Campaign Trail

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.