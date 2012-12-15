ESPN Talking Head Suspended For Saying RGIII Is 'Kind Of Black'

ESPN talking head Rob Parker was suspended “until further notice” for his comments on ESPN2’s “First Take” about Robert Griffin III. ESPN spokesperson Mike Soltys said ESPN is “conducting a full review.”



“First Take’s” segment began with Parker responding to a quote from Griffin III in a USA Today article in which the quarterback said he was “an African-American in America. That will never change. But I don’t have to be defined by that.”

Parker responded by suggesting Griffin III was a “cornball brother” who was black but “not really down with the cause.” Here’s Parker’s full response (via Big Lead Sports):

“We keep hearing this so it makes me wonder deeper about him. I’ve talked to some people in Washington D.C. My question, which is just a straight, honest question, is he a brother or is he a cornball brother

He’s not really. OK, he’s black, but he’s not really down with the cause…

He’s kind of black, but He’s not really the guy you want to hang out with. He’s off to something else.

We all know he has a white fiancee. People always talk about how he’s Republican. There’s no information at all. I’m just trying to dig deeper into why he has an issue.”

Here’s the full video:



