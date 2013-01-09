Rob Parker Has Been Let Go From ESPN For His Comments Regarding Robert Griffin III's 'Blackness'

Rob Parker, ESPN sports personality, was let go from his post at the network today in the wake of his controversial comments on First Take referring to Robert Griffin III as a “cornball brother” and “kind of black.”



Parker was suspended for 30 days on Dec. 20, but ESPN chose to not renew his contract at the end of the year.

Here’s the statement from ESPN:

“Rob Parker’s contract expired at year’s end. Evaluating his work and our needs, including his recent RGIII comments, we decided not to renew his deal.”

