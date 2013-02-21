Anchorman Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Choke His Wife Has Resigned From WCBS

Photo: YouTube screencap

Rob Morrison, the WCBS New York anchorman accused of trying to strangle is financial journalist wife, has resigned from the local news station, FishBowlNY Tweeted.Here’s the statement:



Rob Morrison announced today that he has resigned his position as a CBS 2 news anchor, effective immediately.

Morrison stated, “My family is my first and only priority right now and I have informed CBS 2 management that I need to put all of my time and energy into making sure that I do what’s best for my wife and my son. I very much appreciate the opportunity that CBS 2 has given me and I thank them for accepting my decision.”

Morrison was arrested charged with trying to strangle his wife Ashley Morrison, the anchor of CBS “Money Watch,” during a domestic dispute at their Darien, Connecticut home on Sunday, the New York Post reported.

He’s currently free on bail and denies putting his hands on his wife.

