MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to meet with Cleveland Indians owner over use of controversial 'Chief Wahoo' logo

With the Cleveland Indians back in the World Series, attention is once again being brought to their continued use of their controversial logo, “Chief Wahoo.”

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred was a guest on ESPN Radio’s “Mike & Mike” Tuesday, when he was asked about his stance on use of the logo.

Manfred started by saying that he understands that some find the logo offensive and that he knows why they find it offensive. He also suggested that MLB needs to be respectful of the investment fans have made into the team.

“I understand that that particular logo is offensive to some people and I understand why,” Manfred said. “On the other side of the coin, you have a lot of fans have history and are invested in the symbols of the Indians.”

Manfred went on to explain that he and Indians owner Larry Dolan have already agreed to meet about the use of the logo, sometime after the World Series. While he doesn’t give a strong hint on his stance, Manfred’s comment made it sound like Chief Wahoo’s use will change in the future.

“After the World Series, at an appropriate point in time, Mr. Dolan and I have agreed that we’ll have a conversation about what should happen with that particular logo going forward,” Manfred said.

Unlike the Washington Redskins in the NFL where many people are upset at the use of what they consider a derogatory nickname along with the appropriation of Native American imagery, the Indians name is not considered as controversial. Rather, it is the continued use of the Chief Wahoo caricature.

In recent years, the use of Chief Wahoo has been reduced as the Indians also use the “block-C” logo on their cap for many games.

However, even when the block-C cap is used, Chief Wahoo is still prominently displayed on the sleeves of the jerseys.

But perhaps the worst part of Chief Wahoo is that is perpetuates stereotypes and the use of Native American imagery for the sake of costumes and sports, such as these fans spotted prior to Game 1 of the World Series.

