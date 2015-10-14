Actor Rob Lowe had the best response to people 'robbing' their homes

By now, you’ve probably seen the viral post on Imgur about how a family’s home was “robbed.”

It begins with this note:

“Dear Parents, I accidentally left the garage door open after I went to go see Ted. When I got back home the whole place was robbed… I’m sorry, please don’t freak out when you go inside…”

Inside, every photo in the house was “Rob Lowed.” Someone had cut and pasted Rob Lowe’s face on every family photo … 168 Rob Lowes in all. (Scroll down and click through the images to see the whole hilarious thing).

On Tuesday, Rob Lowe did a Reddit AMA where one Reddit asked him how he felt about people “robbing” their houses?

Lowe’s answer was epic:

In today’s world, being part of a cultural/internet trend is more significant than winning an Oscar, so I’d like to thank my family, my agent, my managers, and all people who are struggling in the shadows of being terminally handsome. THIS is for you.

