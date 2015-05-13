Rob Lowe is starring in two series on different networks this fall -- here's how he's able to do both

It’s raining Rob Lowe.

Both Fox and NBC have greenlit series’ starring the popular actor, which led some to wonder how he could carry off both shows.

First on Sunday, NBC announced that it had greenlit “You, Me, and the End of the World.” The one-hour comedic drama features Lowe as a rebellious priest who crosses paths with an eclectic group of people on their way to an underground bunker as a comet is about to collide with Earth.

NBC Rob Lowe has already wrapped shooting on NBC’s new dramedy ‘You, Me and The End of the World.’

And then on Monday, Fox revealed that it had greenlit “The Grinder,” on which Lowe plays an actor whose legal series was just canceled, but then tries to parlay the skills he learned on the show into actually practicing law in his hometown.

Fox From left, Fred Savage and Rob Lowe play brothers on Fox’s new comedy ‘The Grinder.’

“The Grinder” is set to air Tuesdays this fall, while NBC has yet to name a premiere date for its Lowe show.

A reporter asked about the possible conflict during an executive press call with Fox on Monday. The answer is actually very simple.

“[NBC’s] show has wrapped production,” Fox’s co-CEO and co-chairman Dana Walden cleared up. “I believe it’s a limited series event and he’s done his obligation. He’s in first position to ‘The Grinder.'”

In this case, both networks get off scot-free. But it isn’t always such a clean exchange when an actor stars on two or more projects during pilot season. In those cases, the actor indicates one project in first position and then another in second. In the case that both projects move forward, the actor is contractually obligated to stick with the project in first position.

We saw this conflict go down with Damon Wayans Jr. when he appeared on Fox’s “New Girl” pilot and then ABC renewed “Happy Endings.” He had to leave “New Girl,” because it was in second position.

NBC and Fox were able to escape losing Rob Lowe, but it’s currently in another casting conflict. Apparently, “Being Human” star Meaghan Ruth appears on NBC’s newly ordered comedy pilot “People Are Talking,” but she also appears on Fox’s new comedy “The Guide to Surviving Life.” “Guide” is in first position for the actress, which means that NBC will most likely have to recast Rath’s role.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.