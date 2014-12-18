ROB LOWE: Sony Cancelling 'The Interview' Is Like When Europe Gave In To Hitler

In a tweet on Wednesday, actor Rob Lowe compared Sony’s decision to cancel the scheduled Dec. 25 release of “The Interview” to the strategic mistake that is widely blamed for emboldening Nazi Germany just before World War II.

Lowe said the cancellation of the movie, which followed a massive hack on Sony studios, would have made former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain “proud.” The hackers posted messages indicating they objected to the film’s mocking portrayal of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Chamberlain was infamously blamed for the policy of appeasement in which Britain allowed Adolf Hitler to seize territories in Europe in the late 1930s.

Lowe also claimed he saw Seth Rogen, one of the film’s stars, at an airport on Wednesday. Lowe says they were both stunned.

Wow. Everyone caved. The hackers won. An utter and complete victory for them. Wow.

— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) December 17, 2014

Saw @Sethrogen at JFK. Both of us have never seen or heard of anything like this. Hollywood has done Neville Chamberlain proud today.

— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) December 17, 2014

Lowe’s tweet provoked an immediate backlash from other Twitter users.

Rob Lowe is spot on–these guys are worse than Hitler because Hitler never robbed the world of a Seth Rogen comedy https://t.co/Vlw4l9tlkr

— Jack Mirkinson (@jackmirkinson) December 17, 2014

“Hi, I’m Rob Lowe with DirectTV.””And I’m a skeevy dirtbag version of Rob Lowe who makes inappropriate Hitler references on the internet.”

— Matt Englіsh (@matttomic) December 17, 2014

Lowe followed up his initial message by retweeting other messages describing the hack on the movie studio as an act of cyber warfare. He also shared a tweet that indicated his name was becoming a trending topic.

NOW WATCH: This Animated Map Shows How European Languages Evolved

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.