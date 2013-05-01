Rob Kardashian Sued For 'Violent' Assault On Paparazzo — Here's Today's Buzz

- Rob Kardashian has been slapped with a lawsuit by a female photographer who claims he assaulted her and stole her camera equipment last month after she attempted to take shirtless photos of the reality star. Rob, who is currently in the midst of a weight loss program, reportedly snatched the memory card out of the camera.
- Russell Brand will fight a $550k lawsuit in court as he’s sued by security guard for “running him over.”
- 1930s child star Deanna Durbin dies at 91. When she retired at 28, the actress was the highest-paid woman in Hollywood — and the world.
- Bethenny Frankel reaches a divorce settlement with Jason Hoppy, but it’s not amicable. “I really did think it would be amicable. I absolutely did. I wrote that entire statement myself. And every single word, I believed to be true … Whatever I’m going through now, I’m certain that I’ll learn something from it. When the clouds pass, I will figure out what the silver lining was.”
- Prince surprised a high school student jazz band in Portland, Ore., by funding their trip to New York.
- Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon celebrated their fifth wedding by renewing their vows at Disneyland.
- Amanda Bynes posted a photo of herself in a bra, saying she needs to lose 35 pounds.
- Miley Cyrus is trying to channel Rihanna’s look.
