Wow, Dark Horse Rob Kardashian Might Actually Win 'Dancing With The Stars' Tonight (VIDEO)

Bristol Palin once made the finals of “Dancing With the Stars” — it’s built into the show’s structure that a non-threat often makes the top three.



They’re supposed to bide their time as the two serious contenders battle it out.

But last night, as “Dancing” fans prepared themselves to choose between Ricki Lake and J.R. Martinez, Rob Kardashian stole the show with a perfect waltz and a sparkling freestyle.

Watch the first of those below (but above a photo of the Kardashian brood dressed alike in tux-inspired outfits to support Rob. This is why we’re rooting for the guy — because heretofore, that’s the kind of thing this family considers an activity.)

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

