The Patriots Player Who Hung Out With A Porn Star This Weekend Apologized To Owner Robert Kraft

Photo: twitter.com

Rob Gronokowski spent his bye week hanging out with porn star Bibi Jones, and Jones let the whole world know when she tweeted this picture.This put Gronokowski in an awkward spot, since many people think his behaviour looks bad for the Pats. So the football player apologized. From ESPN:



“I didn’t send anything to hurt the reputation of anyone on the New England Patriots or on behalf of Robert Kraft. That’s all, just a simple picture, that’s all. From here on out, I’m just here to talk about the Pittsburgh Steelers and the big game this weekend.”

Just another example of Twitter getting someone into a sticky situation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.