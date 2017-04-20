NFL star Rob Gronkowski crashes White House press briefing: 'Sean, need some help?'

Screenshot/CNN Rob Gronkowski and Sean Spicer

New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski crashed the White House press briefing on Wednesday and asked press secretary Sean Spicer if he wanted the NFL player’s help.

“Sean, need some help?” he said as he peeled back the door to Spicer’s right.

Spicer, surprised at Gronkowski’s appearance, said, “I think I got this, but thank you.”

The press secretary, who is from New England and an avowed Patriots fan, added “that was cool” after Gronkowski disappeared.

Gronkowski was at the White House Wednesday for the Patriots’ visit to commemorate the team’s Super Bowl victory earlier this year.

President Donald Trump is also closely tied to several members of the organisation, such as owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick, and quarterback Tom Brady, who all supported the president in last year’s election.

Here’s footage of the moment:

