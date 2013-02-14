Rob Gronkowski Is Self-Aware, Wears 'Sorry For Partying' Tank Top

Here is Patriots tight end and notorious party boy Rob Gronkowski wearing a “Sorry For Partying” tank top.



This comes a day after his teammate Logan Mankins hit back at critics of Gronkowski’s hard-partying by saying, “Gronk is a big meathead who likes to party and play football.”

Much like rapper Drake, Rob Gronkowski realises how he is perceived and has decided to own that persona and have fun with it.

It was taken at Universal Studios and comes from @TarahMaciel:

Had the pleasure of meeting @robgronkowski today at universal studios! twitter.com/TarahMaciel/st… — Tarah Maciel (@TarahMaciel) February 10, 2013

