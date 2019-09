Rob Gronkowski and Patriots teammate Stevan Ridley went to a Boston-area hospital to visit with bombing victims yesterday.



Ridley posted this great photoset on Twitter.

Gronk is one of the NFL’s preeminent goofballs, so we imagine he’s good for lightening the mood in these sorts of situations.

Good work, Gronk (click to enlarge):

