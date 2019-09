Earlier, Rob Gronkowski dedicated his touchdown to London’s Palace guards and it was awesome.



But now, we know, the old Gronk is back with this crazy, hip-thrusting celebration he gave us in the fourth quarter.

Patriots lead the Rams 45-7 late in the 4th quarter.

Photo: SBNation

