Rob Gronkowski To ESPN Deportes Reporter: '¡Yo Soy Fiesta!'

Rob Gronkowski suffered an ankle injury during yesterday’s Pats’ game, but the injury didn’t seem to affect his spirits.



After the win, Gronkowski was interviewed by ESPN Deportes. The reporter read his questions in Spanish, and repeated them in English for Gronk. But Gronk decided to try his best at responding in Spanish. He wasn’t very successful:

