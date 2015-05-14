Rob Gronkowski has 4 great pieces of advice for anyone trying to find a date on Tinder

He doesn’t have much to say about deflated footballs, but ask New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski about his dating life and he’ll give you an earful.

When radio producer Outside Mike from “SVP and Russillo” asked Gronkowski about using Tinder, the athlete admitted it was hard to convince prospective dates he was the true Gronk.

“No one believed it was me…it was fun, though!” he said.

He also had four solid pieces of advice to anyone looking to swipe right on love.

1. Don’t be picky. Gronk advises swiping right on everyone to increase your chances of finding someone who’s into you.

2. Use pick-up lines. He suggests Googling “Tinder pick-up lines.”

3. Have fun! It’s not if you win or lose, it’s how you play the game.

…and maybe most importantly…

4. Flex. E! reports “Gronk advised Mike to ask the ladies, ‘Hey, do you work out, ’cause I’m ripped, I’m jacked,’ and send them a picture with your shirt off. Something like that and they will be like, ‘Whoa, this guy is serious. I like him.'”

