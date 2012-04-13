ROB GRONKOWSKI: 'I Would Eff Tebow To Take His Virginity'

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was at a Q&A session at the University of Rhode Island last night when he said, “I would eff Tebow to take his virginity.”



Gronk was asked to play “Marry-F***-Kill” — a middle-school slumber party-era game, for the uninitiated — with Rex Ryan, Betty White, and Tim Tebow as the hypothetical people, according to Barstool Sports.

The URI frat boys loved his answer:

