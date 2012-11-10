Rob Gronkowski Talks To An Astronaut In Space

After staying out of the public eye and being rather quiet, Rob Gronkowski is slowly but surely coming back to the fiesta we all know and love.



NASA set up a phone call between Sunita Williams, an astronaut currently on the International Space Station and Patriots punter Zoltan Mesko, according to the Boston Herald. But Gronk being Gronk needed to know what all the commotion was in the locker room when Mesko was on the call.

Gronk hopped on the phone and asked a question only he would: “Are you floating right now?”





[Boston Herald via Deadspin]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.