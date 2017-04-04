Rob Gronkowski steals Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey on Red Sox opening day in amusing prank

Tom Brady has his Super Bowl jersey back, but maybe not for long.

After the jersey was stolen and found in possession of a member of the international media, Brady showed off the returned jersey in front of the Boston Red Sox crowd on opening day.

That is, until Rob Gronkowski ran up behind him and snatched it, in an obvious nod toward the strange scandal.

Luckily, for Brady, he was able to chase Gronk down and get it back.

It doesn’t seem that this incident will require poring over hours of security video.

So Brady’s wearing his recovered game jersey to throw out the first pitch at Fenway, and this was a little weird … pic.twitter.com/8N4oUo1TwB

— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 3, 2017

