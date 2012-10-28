Is The Old Rob Gronkowski Back?

The Summer of Gronk was epic. But ever since the season has started Rob Gronkowski has been very, very quiet. The party boy even claimed he “doesn’t crush beers.”



The Patriots are in London for its game against the St. Louis Rams Sunday and at a fan gathering in Trafalgar Square a glimpse of the old Gronk came out to play when he spiked the mic at the crowd’s chanting request.

[h/t Larry Brown Sports]



