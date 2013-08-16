Rob Gronkowski Is Flipping His Tampa Party Pad For $US2.4 Million

Leah Goldman
Patriots star Rob Gronkowski bought a home in Tampa in November for $US1.6 million dollars and
he’s already put it back on the market for $US2.4 million, according to Realtor.com.

Gronk’s 4,781 square foot home is the perfect place for parties. It has speakers throughout the entire house, three “outdoor entertainment areas,” built in fish tanks in the family room, an infinity pool, and a hot tub.

The house comes fully furnished and includes two jet skis and a boat slip at a nearby marina.

Here's the front of the house, it's 4,781 square feet

Probably the best part of the house is the backyard/pool area

There's a porch on the second level of the home

And on the first floor

The porch on the lower level is fully furnished and has ceiling fans to cool it all off

Another area of the porch

The pool and hot tub

A closer look at the pool

And the 'infinity' hot tub

There's even an outdoor kitchen

The fun continues inside. There's a pool table

And a big screen tv viewing room with bean bag chairs

A fun place to hang out

The master bathroom is pretty great

Check out that shower

The house has 4 bedrooms

This bedroom has a door to the backyard

Another living room

With another big screen

The kitchen

And the dining room

Not a bad sunset

