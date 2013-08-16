Rob Gronkowski Is Flipping His Tampa Party Pad For $US2.4 Million

Patriots star Rob Gronkowski bought a home in Tampa in November for $US1.6 million dollars and

he’s already put it back on the market for $US2.4 million, according to Realtor.com.

Gronk’s 4,781 square foot home is the perfect place for parties. It has speakers throughout the entire house, three “outdoor entertainment areas,” built in fish tanks in the family room, an infinity pool, and a hot tub.

The house comes fully furnished and includes two jet skis and a boat slip at a nearby marina.

