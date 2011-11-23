This Patriots Tight End Has Dominated The NFL Since Hanging Out With A Porn Star Last Month

Photo: twitter.com

Here are New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski’s numbers before hanging out with porn star Bibi Jones last month: 6 games, 5 TDs, 67 yards per game, 4.8 catches per game.And here are his numbers after the encounter: 4 games, 5 TDs, 101 yard per game, 6.75 catches per game.



Translation: Rob Gronkowski got better at football because he hung out with a porn star.

OK fine, maybe that’s not true.

Here are the less-ridiculous explanations for Gronk’s surge:

Aaron Hernandez is banged up. Hernandez battled injury earlier this season, and he’s seen his production dip a lot. He’s only caught 16 balls in his last four games for an average of 32 yards per game. The Patriots offence is really tight-end-centric right now, so Gronkowski is picking up the catches and TDs that Hernandez is leaving behind.

He’s mastered the offence. Gronkowski is big, fast, and athletic. He’s scored 20 career TDs faster than any tight end ever. He’s only in his second season, so you can safely assume that he is continuing to gain a greater command of Tom Brady and the offensive scheme, which is leading to better numbers.

The Patriots have no wide receivers. Wes Welker is hurt. Deion Branch is 60 years old. And Chad Ochocinco is only vaguely aware that he’s on the team.

Either that or it’s because he hung out with a porn star.

