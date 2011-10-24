A New England Patriots Tight End Hung Out With A Porn Star During His Week Off

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski spent some time with porn star Bibi Jones during his bye week this week.



Jones tweeted two pictures with the Pats star yesterday.

“Getting hyped with @RobGronkowski ;)” she tweeted with this picture:

Photo: twitter.com

Some fans and media members get all in a tizzy whenever a football player does something non-football related during his bye week.

But relative to going on vacation and hitting the clubs at all hours, this is fairly benign.

(story via Larry Brown Sports)

