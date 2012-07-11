Naked Rob Gronkowski Wearing Only A Piñata Is The Most Ridiculous Picture In The Body Issue

Rob Gronkowski has made a name for himself not only for his monster play on the football field but for his crazy partying off the field (often while shirtless).
So to no one’s surprise, Gronk took off all his clothes to pose for ESPN’s The Body Issue. And it looks like the photographers had a little fun with Gronk’s “Yo soy fiesta,” comment. Here’s Gronk, complete with a candy necklace and a piñata covering his…
Photo: ESPN/Peggy Sirota
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.