Rob Gronkowski Just Bought A $1.6 Million Party Pad In Tampa

Leah Goldman
gronk house

Rob Gronkowski, everyone’s favourite tight end/fiesta boy, just bought a new party pad in Tampa, Fla. for $1.6 million, according to TMZ.

Gronk’s new 4,781 square foot pad is the perfect place for parties. It has speakers throughout the entire house, three “outdoor entertainment areas,” built in fish tanks in the family room, an infinity pool, and a hot tub.

Let’s hope Gronk uses the place as more of a healing centre until his arm gets better so we can see him back in the game ASAP.

Here's the front of the beachy home

A courtyard area with a fountain

Nice views

There will definitely be some parties happening here

Not bad.

Let's go inside...

The living room with some fish tanks

A view of the living room into the kitchen

Big closet in the kitchen for all of Gronk's party supplies

Another view of the kitchen

For all the fancy dinners he'll have

A lounge area.

We hope he gets the bean bags too

One of the bathrooms

Home office

The master bedroom

And lastly, the master bathroom with a nice tub

