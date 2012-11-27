Rob Gronkowski Just Bought A $1.6 Million Party Pad In Tampa

Rob Gronkowski, everyone’s favourite tight end/fiesta boy, just bought a new party pad in Tampa, Fla. for $1.6 million, according to TMZ.



Gronk’s new 4,781 square foot pad is the perfect place for parties. It has speakers throughout the entire house, three “outdoor entertainment areas,” built in fish tanks in the family room, an infinity pool, and a hot tub.

Let’s hope Gronk uses the place as more of a healing centre until his arm gets better so we can see him back in the game ASAP.

