Photo: AP

ProFootball Talk is reporting that Rob Gronkowski is out for the rest of the postseason after re-injuring his forearm.PFT also reporting that he will undergo another surgery.



Gronkowski re-injured his arm when he fell on it trying to make a catch in the first quarter of today’s game.

