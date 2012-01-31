Rob Gronkowski Showed Up To The Super Bowl In A Secret Walking Boot

Photo: twitter.com

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski might be injured.Or he might not.



All we know is that he didn’t practice last week after hurting his ankle in the AFC Championship game, and he showed up in Indianapolis last night wearing a walking boot.

But it wasn’t just any walking boot, it was a secret walking boot!

From Jeff Howe of NESN:

It was a black boot that matched his suit pants and his other shoe, which made it appear as though the Patriots were trying to disguise the boot.

Bill Belichick is notoriously tight-lipped with his injury reports.

When he was asked last night about Gronk’s status, Belichick said simply, “Day to day.”

Gronkowski said after the Baltimore game that he’ll be fine for the Super Bowl. And he spent the bye week speaking Spanish and generally being the jovial Gronk we know and love.

So as of now, we’re thinking this is a little Belichickian rope-a-dope. But if Gronk really is hampered, things get much more difficult for Brady and Co.

