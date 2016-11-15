Rob Gronkowski reportedly may have suffered a punctured lung after taking 'one of the hardest' hits of his career

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski may be missing some more time this season.

According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots believe Gronkowski may have suffered a punctured lung after taking a huge hit from Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas during Week 10.

It’s believed that Gronkowski may only miss one game.

The hit, which Gronkowski later called, “probably one of the hardest I’ve got hit in my career,” occurred in the second quarter after Gronkowski attempted to catch a pass while going across the middle of the field.

While going for the ball, Thomas nailed Gronkowski in his chest, sending both players flying to the ground. Gronkowski appeared woozy after the hit and was taken to the sideline to be checked for concussion. He later checked back in after sitting for five plays and played the rest of the game.

Gronkowski continued after the game, saying, “It was a good, clean hit. Nothing against it. …It’s a little tough to breathe, but once it comes back, you’re good.”

The Patriots will be in ok hands if Gronkowski does miss time, with tight end Martellus Bennett also on the roster. It would be the third time in five seasons that Gronkowski has missed at least three games in a season (he missed the first two games this season with a hamstring injury).

Watch the hit below:



