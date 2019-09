New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has left the Patriots-Browns game with an apparent leg injury after a brutal hit in the third quarter.

Gronkowski was streaking down the field when TJ Ward hit him square in the knee at full speed.

It was a brutal collision (via @cjzero):

He was taken off on a cart:

