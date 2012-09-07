The 11 Best Anecdotes About Rob Gronkowski From His Monster Sports Illustrated Cover Story

Photo: SI
Since the Super Bowl in February, Rob Gronkowski has been making headlines for a lot of things that have nothing to do with football.He went dancing a few hours after the Super Bowl ended. He posed nude for ESPN’s Body Issue. And he went to spring break for seemingly weeks at a time.
In the process, he become the preeminent party-boy in sports.
Before the 2012 season began, Sports Illustrated writer Chris Ballard spent a few days with Gronk, and wrote an exhaustive profile of the 23-year-old.
It paints a picture of a down-to-earth guy who just wants to have a good time, and not apologise for it.
It also contains a TON of little details and anecdotes that only make us love Gronk more.
We pulled out our 11 favourites.
Ballard went with Gronk to the party, and described him having a good time playing drinking games with the college-aged crowd.
At the end of the day, Gronk told Ballard he was sorry that the party wasn't as crazy as he thought it'd be.
He told Ballard, 'Dude, it was the Patriots fans who got me drunk! What was I supposed to do, turn down the shots?'
For all his wild behaviour, it seems like Gronk is pretty safe with his money.
He says he has saved a lot of his paychecks, and he lives in a small condo near the Patriots' stadium.
This strategy didn't come without risks.
Here's what he told SI:
'Sometimes I even fooled myself. I'd be like, Hey, that's not 5-Hour Energy!'
This wasn't a joke.
Gronk says he enjoys the pain of getting hit by a linebacker across the middle of the field.
His family echoed the same thing, saying he would do things like ski down the mountain as fast as he could when he was a kid.
The overwhelming impression you get from the article is that Gronk is a genuinely fun-loving person who doesn't take himself too seriously. So it's no surprise that he wants to escape from adulthood.
Here's what he said about childhood:
'That was the best time. If I could go back, I'd just go be a kid again. You got no responsibilities, you can do whatever you want and not get in trouble.'
Said Welker, after he learned his locker was going to be next to the two Gronkowski brothers: 'I thought I was going to have two idiots sitting next to me in the locker room, but Dan's a little more intelligent than Rob.'
Ballard described his 'nice shorts' as 'wrinkled, frayed cargos with a stain on the butt.'
He did not provide a description of the chill couch.
His brother Dan explained that Rob says outrageous stuff in the media because he's thinking about his brothers
From Dan:
'We all see it and text him and say, 'That was hilarious,' and he says, 'I know, that's why I said it!' Even if everyone else thinks it's stupid, if we thought it was hilarious, it's all O.K.'
