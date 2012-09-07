The 11 Best Anecdotes About Rob Gronkowski From His Monster Sports Illustrated Cover Story

Photo: SI

Since the Super Bowl in February, Rob Gronkowski has been making headlines for a lot of things that have nothing to do with football.He went dancing a few hours after the Super Bowl ended. He posed nude for ESPN’s Body Issue. And he went to spring break for seemingly weeks at a time.



In the process, he become the preeminent party-boy in sports.

Before the 2012 season began, Sports Illustrated writer Chris Ballard spent a few days with Gronk, and wrote an exhaustive profile of the 23-year-old.

It paints a picture of a down-to-earth guy who just wants to have a good time, and not apologise for it.

It also contains a TON of little details and anecdotes that only make us love Gronk more.

We pulled out our 11 favourites.

