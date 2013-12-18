Rob Gronkowski Dresses Up Like An Elf, Cheers Up Sick Kids At Boston Children's Hospital

Rob Gronkowski is currently confined to a wheelchair after blowing out his knee two weeks ago against Cincinnati, but he’s still out and about in Boston.

Today he and Patriots teammate Stevan Ridley went to Boston Children’s Hospital and met with some kids.

He’s a naturally goofy guy, which makes him the perfect Christmas elf.

That’s a onesie (via Barstool Sports):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.