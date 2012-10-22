Rob Gronkowski Makes A Diving Touchdown Catch To Give The Patriots The Lead Against The Jets

Rob Gronkowski has had a relatively quiet year, but he’s seeing more action today against the Jets.



After the Jets jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead, the Pats scored 14 points in four minutes to take back the lead. Gronk has always been known for his power, but here the shows the quickness and delicate hands that make him so unstoppable.

Gronk’s back.

Photo: CBS

