Rob Gronkowski Spent Super Bowl Sunday Dancing On Stage With No Shirt

In 2012, Rob Gronkowski partied like crazy after the Patriots lost the Super Bowl. A lot of people criticised him saying it was inappropriate to be having so much fun after such a brutal loss.



This year, Gronk wasn’t in the Super Bowl but he still partied with his shirt off. In this video that TMZ posted, Gronk is dancing on stage with some friends at XS nightclub in Las Vegas and tackles his friend to the ground, looks like he lands on his hurt arm, gets back up, and keep dancing.

Never change, Gronk.

[TMZ via Deadspin]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.